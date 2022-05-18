Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) went up by 14.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.95. The company’s stock price has collected -2.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ :SRRK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRRK is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.67, which is $38.41 above the current price. SRRK currently public float of 31.35M and currently shorts hold a 16.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRRK was 430.22K shares.

SRRK’s Market Performance

SRRK stocks went down by -2.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.58% and a quarterly performance of -67.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.84% for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.33% for SRRK stocks with a simple moving average of -74.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRRK stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SRRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRRK in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $24 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRRK reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for SRRK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to SRRK, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

SRRK Trading at -44.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.41%, as shares sank -42.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRRK fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.11. In addition, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation saw -75.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRRK starting from Myles Edward H, who sale 4,879 shares at the price of $35.05 back on Nov 15. After this action, Myles Edward H now owns 24,150 shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, valued at $171,006 using the latest closing price.

Myles Edward H, the Chief Financial Officer of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, sale 49,848 shares at $35.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Myles Edward H is holding 24,150 shares at $1,750,437 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-690.48 for the present operating margin

+52.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation stands at -700.46. Equity return is now at value -64.60, with -40.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.