Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) went up by 18.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.79. The company’s stock price has collected 9.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/29/22 that Bitcoin’s Climate Impact Is Under New Scrutiny

Is It Worth Investing in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ :SDIG) Right Now?

SDIG currently public float of 19.57M and currently shorts hold a 10.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SDIG was 909.44K shares.

SDIG’s Market Performance

SDIG stocks went up by 9.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -46.10% and a quarterly performance of -80.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.44% for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.21% for SDIG stocks with a simple moving average of -80.52% for the last 200 days.

SDIG Trading at -58.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.88%, as shares sank -48.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDIG rose by +9.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. saw -80.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.