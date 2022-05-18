Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) went down by -5.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.75. The company’s stock price has collected -7.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RPTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Repare Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $36.22, which is $27.67 above the current price. RPTX currently public float of 37.13M and currently shorts hold a 6.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPTX was 164.31K shares.

RPTX’s Market Performance

RPTX stocks went down by -7.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.64% and a quarterly performance of -39.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.31% for Repare Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.95% for RPTX stocks with a simple moving average of -58.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPTX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for RPTX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RPTX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPTX reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for RPTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to RPTX, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

RPTX Trading at -29.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.14%, as shares sank -27.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPTX fell by -6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.52. In addition, Repare Therapeutics Inc. saw -57.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPTX starting from Zinda Michael, who sale 533 shares at the price of $11.30 back on Mar 15. After this action, Zinda Michael now owns 46,041 shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc., valued at $6,023 using the latest closing price.

BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, the 10% Owner of Repare Therapeutics Inc., purchase 997,961 shares at $14.10 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL is holding 3,126,562 shares at $14,071,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1414.95 for the present operating margin

+56.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repare Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1406.68. Equity return is now at value -47.60, with -36.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.01.