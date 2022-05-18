Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) went up by 11.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.04. The company’s stock price has collected -4.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/04/22 that Costco, Smith & Wesson, Splunk, Gap, Broadcom: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ :RPID) Right Now?

RPID currently public float of 24.25M and currently shorts hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPID was 195.72K shares.

RPID’s Market Performance

RPID stocks went down by -4.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.98% and a quarterly performance of -45.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.83% for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.14% for RPID stocks with a simple moving average of -66.04% for the last 200 days.

RPID Trading at -29.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.20%, as shares sank -25.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPID fell by -4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.94. In addition, Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. saw -60.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPID starting from LOWENSTEIN INESE, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.95 back on Mar 10. After this action, LOWENSTEIN INESE now owns 10,000 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc., valued at $69,500 using the latest closing price.