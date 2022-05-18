Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB)

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) went down by -1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/11/21 that Wrangler Jeans Maker Lifts Outlook as Pandemic Recovery Boosts Demand

Is It Worth Investing in Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE :KTB) Right Now?

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Kontoor Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.14, which is $14.34 above the current price. KTB currently public float of 55.65M and currently shorts hold a 5.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KTB was 502.19K shares.

KTB’s Market Performance

KTB stocks went up by 1.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.63% and a quarterly performance of -14.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.33% for Kontoor Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.95% for KTB stocks with a simple moving average of -16.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KTB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KTB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $69 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to KTB, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

KTB Trading at -0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares sank -2.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTB rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.36. In addition, Kontoor Brands Inc. saw -18.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTB starting from Baxter Scott H, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $53.24 back on Aug 20. After this action, Baxter Scott H now owns 10,000 shares of Kontoor Brands Inc., valued at $532,400 using the latest closing price.

Krueger Laurel, the EVP, Gen Counsel & Corp. Sec. of Kontoor Brands Inc., sale 6,762 shares at $63.98 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that Krueger Laurel is holding 29,058 shares at $432,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.81 for the present operating margin

+44.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kontoor Brands Inc. stands at +7.89. Equity return is now at value 126.30, with 13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.