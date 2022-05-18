MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) went up by 3.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.55. The company’s stock price has collected -11.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :MEIP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MEIP is at 1.23.

MEIP currently public float of 94.33M and currently shorts hold a 11.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MEIP was 6.14M shares.

MEIP’s Market Performance

MEIP stocks went down by -11.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.74% and a quarterly performance of -76.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.54% for MEI Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.00% for MEIP stocks with a simple moving average of -77.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEIP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MEIP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MEIP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2 based on the research report published on March 25th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MEIP reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for MEIP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to MEIP, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on March 25th of the current year.

MEIP Trading at -46.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.02%, as shares sank -9.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEIP fell by -11.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5449. In addition, MEI Pharma Inc. saw -81.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MEIP

Equity return is now at value -111.90, with -29.30 for asset returns.