Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) went up by 9.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.48. The company’s stock price has collected 10.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/04/21 that China’s Highflying Solar Stocks Face Political Risk

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE :DQ) Right Now?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DQ is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Daqo New Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.18, which is $38.99 above the current price. DQ currently public float of 70.13M and currently shorts hold a 4.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DQ was 1.46M shares.

DQ’s Market Performance

DQ stocks went up by 10.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.47% and a quarterly performance of 6.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.25% for Daqo New Energy Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.50% for DQ stocks with a simple moving average of -12.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DQ reach a price target of $76, previously predicting the price at $145. The rating they have provided for DQ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 31st, 2021.

Nomura gave a rating of “Neutral” to DQ, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

DQ Trading at 2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares sank -5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ rose by +10.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.24. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw 9.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.59 for the present operating margin

+65.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp. stands at +44.61. Equity return is now at value 44.60, with 28.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.