Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD)

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) went down by -4.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.50. The company’s stock price has collected -2.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ :CEAD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEAD is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for CEA Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CEAD currently public float of 1.56M and currently shorts hold a 19.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEAD was 729.51K shares.

CEAD’s Market Performance

CEAD stocks went down by -2.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.47% and a quarterly performance of -46.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.09% for CEA Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.28% for CEAD stocks with a simple moving average of -78.01% for the last 200 days.

CEAD Trading at -35.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.91%, as shares sank -33.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEAD fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5705. In addition, CEA Industries Inc. saw -73.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.51 for the present operating margin

+21.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for CEA Industries Inc. stands at -9.81.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.