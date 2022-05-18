LiveVox Holding Inc. (LVOX) Just Got Our Attention

LiveVox Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) went down by -0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.39. The company’s stock price has collected 4.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LiveVox Holding Inc. (NASDAQ :LVOX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for LiveVox Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.63, which is $3.31 above the current price. LVOX currently public float of 19.08M and currently shorts hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LVOX was 175.11K shares.

LVOX’s Market Performance

LVOX stocks went up by 4.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.64% and a quarterly performance of -53.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.30% for LiveVox Holding Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.57% for LVOX stocks with a simple moving average of -54.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVOX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LVOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LVOX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LVOX reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for LVOX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to LVOX, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

LVOX Trading at -24.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.69%, as shares sank -29.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVOX fell by -6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.82. In addition, LiveVox Holding Inc. saw -54.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVOX starting from CLEVENGER S GREGORY, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.71 back on Mar 14. After this action, CLEVENGER S GREGORY now owns 342,500 shares of LiveVox Holding Inc., valued at $27,128 using the latest closing price.

GOLDEN GATE PRIVATE EQUITY, IN, the 10% Owner of LiveVox Holding Inc., purchase 129,083 shares at $4.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that GOLDEN GATE PRIVATE EQUITY, IN is holding 72,052,784 shares at $615,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.52 for the present operating margin

+46.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveVox Holding Inc. stands at -86.55. Equity return is now at value -86.50, with -50.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.