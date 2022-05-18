Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) went up by 3.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.76. The company’s stock price has collected 17.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE :EXK) Right Now?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXK is at 1.45.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

EXK currently public float of 159.24M and currently shorts hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXK was 4.33M shares.

EXK’s Market Performance

EXK stocks went up by 17.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.82% and a quarterly performance of -12.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.20% for Endeavour Silver Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.47% for EXK stocks with a simple moving average of -18.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXK

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to EXK, setting the target price at $4.75 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

EXK Trading at -20.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.49%, as shares sank -30.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXK rose by +17.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.81. In addition, Endeavour Silver Corp. saw -13.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EXK

Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 4.40 for asset returns.