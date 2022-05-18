Is NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) a Keeper?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) went up by 4.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $239.91. The company’s stock price has collected 4.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/19/22 that NXP Semi Stock Is Downgraded. Its Margin Expansion Has ‘Largely Played Out.’

Is It Worth Investing in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ :NXPI) Right Now?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NXPI is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for NXP Semiconductors N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $214.46, which is $27.67 above the current price. NXPI currently public float of 261.71M and currently shorts hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NXPI was 2.79M shares.

NXPI’s Market Performance

NXPI stocks went up by 4.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.15% and a quarterly performance of -5.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.13% for NXP Semiconductors N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.65% for NXPI stocks with a simple moving average of -8.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXPI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NXPI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NXPI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $190 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXPI reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $235. The rating they have provided for NXPI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to NXPI, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

NXPI Trading at 4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXPI rose by +4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.07. In addition, NXP Semiconductors N.V. saw -18.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXPI starting from Southern Julie, who purchase 135 shares at the price of $178.07 back on Mar 15. After this action, Southern Julie now owns 9,039 shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V., valued at $24,039 using the latest closing price.

Kaeser Josef, the Director of NXP Semiconductors N.V., sale 4,700 shares at $233.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Kaeser Josef is holding 10,007 shares at $1,099,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXPI

Equity return is now at value 32.00, with 10.50 for asset returns.