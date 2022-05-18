Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) went up by 22.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.89. The company’s stock price has collected 25.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE :QTWO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QTWO is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Q2 Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.92, which is $23.22 above the current price. QTWO currently public float of 55.22M and currently shorts hold a 5.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QTWO was 452.66K shares.

QTWO’s Market Performance

QTWO stocks went up by 25.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.45% and a quarterly performance of -22.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.14% for Q2 Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.19% for QTWO stocks with a simple moving average of -29.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTWO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for QTWO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for QTWO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $50 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to QTWO, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

QTWO Trading at -7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.13%, as shares sank -11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTWO rose by +25.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.48. In addition, Q2 Holdings Inc. saw -35.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTWO starting from Benton Barry G, who sale 5,835 shares at the price of $58.76 back on Mar 04. After this action, Benton Barry G now owns 15,136 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc., valued at $342,865 using the latest closing price.

Flake Matthew P, the President and CEO of Q2 Holdings Inc., sale 53,502 shares at $59.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Flake Matthew P is holding 139,270 shares at $3,169,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.70 for the present operating margin

+41.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Q2 Holdings Inc. stands at -22.61. Equity return is now at value -20.20, with -8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.