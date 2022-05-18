Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) went up by 4.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $130.37. The company’s stock price has collected 9.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/07/21 that Bitcoin, Match, Spotify: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE :CDAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDAY is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.15, which is $18.93 above the current price. CDAY currently public float of 151.16M and currently shorts hold a 7.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDAY was 1.79M shares.

CDAY’s Market Performance

CDAY stocks went up by 9.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.83% and a quarterly performance of -20.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.60% for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.79% for CDAY stocks with a simple moving average of -37.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDAY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CDAY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CDAY in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $85 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CDAY, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

CDAY Trading at -7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares sank -6.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAY rose by +9.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.09. In addition, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. saw -45.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDAY starting from Subramanian Rakesh, who sale 4,315 shares at the price of $53.00 back on May 09. After this action, Subramanian Rakesh now owns 59,441 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., valued at $228,689 using the latest closing price.

McDonald William Everett, the EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., sale 487 shares at $53.00 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that McDonald William Everett is holding 38,048 shares at $25,811 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.74 for the present operating margin

+48.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stands at -7.36. Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.