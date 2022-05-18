Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) went up by 4.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.90. The company’s stock price has collected 3.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/16/22 that KKR to Sell C.H.I. Overhead, Making 10 Times Its Money

Is It Worth Investing in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE :KKR) Right Now?

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KKR is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $79.46, which is $26.38 above the current price. KKR currently public float of 558.71M and currently shorts hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KKR was 3.99M shares.

KKR’s Market Performance

KKR stocks went up by 3.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.69% and a quarterly performance of -15.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.62% for KKR & Co. Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.67% for KKR stocks with a simple moving average of -18.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KKR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KKR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KKR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $90 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KKR reach a price target of $86. The rating they have provided for KKR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to KKR, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

KKR Trading at -3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares sank -5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR rose by +3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.56. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc. saw -28.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from Cohler Matt, who purchase 8,683 shares at the price of $58.26 back on Feb 24. After this action, Cohler Matt now owns 68,127 shares of KKR & Co. Inc., valued at $505,908 using the latest closing price.

Cohler Matt, the Director of KKR & Co. Inc., purchase 8,305 shares at $59.41 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Cohler Matt is holding 59,444 shares at $493,388 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.77 for the present operating margin

+68.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for KKR & Co. Inc. stands at +24.73. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.