Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) went up by 1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.92. The company’s stock price has collected 4.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Equinor ASA (NYSE :EQNR) Right Now?

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQNR is at 1.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

EQNR currently public float of 1.08B and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQNR was 4.29M shares.

EQNR’s Market Performance

EQNR stocks went up by 4.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.06% and a quarterly performance of 16.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.24% for Equinor ASA. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.39% for EQNR stocks with a simple moving average of 21.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQNR

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQNR reach a price target of $330, previously predicting the price at $320. The rating they have provided for EQNR stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on May 09th, 2022.

EQNR Trading at -3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -10.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQNR rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.81. In addition, Equinor ASA saw 31.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EQNR

Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 8.00 for asset returns.