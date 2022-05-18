Here’s Our Rant About Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) went up by 9.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.75. The company’s stock price has collected -9.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ :RPAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RPAY is at 0.84.

RPAY currently public float of 77.97M and currently shorts hold a 5.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPAY was 592.28K shares.

RPAY’s Market Performance

RPAY stocks went down by -9.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.78% and a quarterly performance of -40.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.27% for Repay Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.24% for RPAY stocks with a simple moving average of -40.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPAY stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for RPAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RPAY in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $24 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPAY reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for RPAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to RPAY, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

RPAY Trading at -21.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.13%, as shares sank -26.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPAY fell by -9.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.82. In addition, Repay Holdings Corporation saw -40.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPAY starting from Barnett Naomi, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $14.72 back on Mar 09. After this action, Barnett Naomi now owns 64,050 shares of Repay Holdings Corporation, valued at $95,680 using the latest closing price.

Moore Jacob Hamilton, the Executive Vice President of Repay Holdings Corporation, sale 4,300 shares at $23.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Moore Jacob Hamilton is holding 208,835 shares at $98,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.90 for the present operating margin

+33.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repay Holdings Corporation stands at -22.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.