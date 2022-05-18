Here’s Our Rant About FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) went up by 16.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.98. The company’s stock price has collected 20.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/08/21 that Clover Health, Stitch Fix, Coupa Software: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ :FTCI) Right Now?

FTCI currently public float of 37.62M and currently shorts hold a 10.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTCI was 1.21M shares.

FTCI’s Market Performance

FTCI stocks went up by 20.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.29% and a quarterly performance of -18.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.36% for FTC Solar Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.84% for FTCI stocks with a simple moving average of -49.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTCI reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for FTCI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 08th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to FTCI, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

FTCI Trading at -21.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.26%, as shares surge +0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI rose by +20.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, FTC Solar Inc. saw -54.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from RODGERS THURMAN J, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $3.34 back on May 17. After this action, RODGERS THURMAN J now owns 375,000 shares of FTC Solar Inc., valued at $835,000 using the latest closing price.

RODGERS THURMAN J, the Director of FTC Solar Inc., purchase 125,000 shares at $3.14 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that RODGERS THURMAN J is holding 125,000 shares at $392,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Equity return is now at value -74.00, with -45.60 for asset returns.