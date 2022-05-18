HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) went up by 2.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.39. The company’s stock price has collected 1.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/21/20 that The Golden Boy of Indian Finance Faces Its Greatest Threat

Is It Worth Investing in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE :HDB) Right Now?

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HDB is at 0.78.

HDB currently public float of 1.83B and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HDB was 2.43M shares.

HDB’s Market Performance

HDB stocks went up by 1.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.35% and a quarterly performance of -20.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.63% for HDFC Bank Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.03% for HDB stocks with a simple moving average of -19.42% for the last 200 days.

HDB Trading at -6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB rose by +1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.45. In addition, HDFC Bank Limited saw -16.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 2.00 for asset returns.