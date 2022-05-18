Duolingo Inc. (DUOL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) went down by -4.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $204.99. The company’s stock price has collected 16.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that Duolingo Is Flying. What’s ‘Bookings Are Up’ in High Valerian?

Is It Worth Investing in Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ :DUOL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Duolingo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $108.38, which is $27.11 above the current price. DUOL currently public float of 22.60M and currently shorts hold a 9.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DUOL was 538.75K shares.

DUOL’s Market Performance

DUOL stocks went up by 16.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.90% and a quarterly performance of -20.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.63% for Duolingo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.21% for DUOL stocks with a simple moving average of -31.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DUOL stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DUOL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DUOL in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $98 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DUOL reach a price target of $112. The rating they have provided for DUOL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 21st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to DUOL, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

DUOL Trading at -6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.88%, as shares sank -9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUOL rose by +16.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.52. In addition, Duolingo Inc. saw -23.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUOL starting from Durable Capital Partners LP, who purchase 136,968 shares at the price of $75.29 back on May 09. After this action, Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,361,913 shares of Duolingo Inc., valued at $10,311,726 using the latest closing price.

Durable Capital Partners LP, the 10% Owner of Duolingo Inc., purchase 17,400 shares at $88.93 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Durable Capital Partners LP is holding 3,224,945 shares at $1,547,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.37 for the present operating margin

+72.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duolingo Inc. stands at -23.98. Equity return is now at value -25.50, with -13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.20.