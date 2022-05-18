Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX:DPSI) went up by 117.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.22. The company’s stock price has collected 0.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX :DPSI) Right Now?

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX:DPSI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is -$2.88 below the current price. DPSI currently public float of 5.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DPSI was 27.20K shares.

DPSI’s Market Performance

DPSI stocks went up by 0.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.26% and a quarterly performance of -33.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.01% for Decisionpoint Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 113.65% for DPSI stocks with a simple moving average of 104.91% for the last 200 days.

DPSI Trading at 137.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.53%, as shares surge +50.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPSI rose by +65.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.98. In addition, Decisionpoint Systems Inc. saw -57.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DPSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.60 for the present operating margin

+23.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Decisionpoint Systems Inc. stands at +2.14. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.