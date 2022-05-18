DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) went up by 10.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.80. The company’s stock price has collected 53.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ :DRIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRIO is at 1.32.

DRIO currently public float of 18.68M and currently shorts hold a 7.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRIO was 229.20K shares.

DRIO’s Market Performance

DRIO stocks went up by 53.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.25% and a quarterly performance of -17.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.20% for DarioHealth Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.00% for DRIO stocks with a simple moving average of -35.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRIO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for DRIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRIO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $8.75 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRIO reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for DRIO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DRIO, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 23rd of the previous year.

DRIO Trading at 23.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.62%, as shares surge +22.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRIO rose by +53.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.31. In addition, DarioHealth Corp. saw -44.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRIO starting from Bacher Dror, who sale 804 shares at the price of $19.09 back on Nov 08. After this action, Bacher Dror now owns 170,926 shares of DarioHealth Corp., valued at $15,349 using the latest closing price.

Raphael Erez, the Chief Executive Officer of DarioHealth Corp., sale 800 shares at $19.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Raphael Erez is holding 838,259 shares at $15,263 based on the most recent closing price.