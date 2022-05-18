Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) went up by 3.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.63. The company’s stock price has collected 3.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/18/22 that Bank of New York’s Earnings Fall but Narrowly Top Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE :BK) Right Now?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BK is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $54.50, which is $10.11 above the current price. BK currently public float of 805.74M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BK was 6.07M shares.

BK’s Market Performance

BK stocks went up by 3.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.51% and a quarterly performance of -28.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.88% for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.81% for BK stocks with a simple moving average of -18.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $51.50 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BK reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for BK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to BK, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

BK Trading at -6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -4.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BK rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.70. In addition, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation saw -23.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BK starting from Engle Bridget E., who sale 44,135 shares at the price of $42.82 back on May 10. After this action, Engle Bridget E. now owns 101,886 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, valued at $1,889,772 using the latest closing price.

La Salla Francis J., the Sr. Executive Vice President of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $49.41 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16, which means that La Salla Francis J. is holding 69,299 shares at $1,235,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stands at +23.46. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.