Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.80. The company’s stock price has collected 10.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/08/21 that Newegg, Bitcoin and Carver: What to Watch When the Market Opens

Is It Worth Investing in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE :YMM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $104.71, which is $9.91 above the current price. YMM currently public float of 548.36M and currently shorts hold a 4.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YMM was 7.91M shares.

YMM’s Market Performance

YMM stocks went up by 10.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.40% and a quarterly performance of -34.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.12% for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.16% for YMM stocks with a simple moving average of -40.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YMM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for YMM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YMM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19.50 based on the research report published on August 26th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YMM reach a price target of $20.50. The rating they have provided for YMM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2021.

YMM Trading at 0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.98%, as shares surge +5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMM rose by +10.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.87. In addition, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. saw -22.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-82.00 for the present operating margin

+45.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stands at -78.47. Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.57.