Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) went down by -2.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.90. The company’s stock price has collected 11.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/19/21 that Cytokinetics Stock Is Surging. Heart-Drug Results Are Exciting Investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ :CYTK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYTK is at 1.22.

CYTK currently public float of 81.38M and currently shorts hold a 9.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYTK was 917.79K shares.

CYTK’s Market Performance

CYTK stocks went up by 11.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.20% and a quarterly performance of 12.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.99% for Cytokinetics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.65% for CYTK stocks with a simple moving average of 16.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CYTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYTK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $74 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYTK reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for CYTK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CYTK, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

CYTK Trading at 10.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares surge +11.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK rose by +11.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.30. In addition, Cytokinetics Incorporated saw -7.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from Malik Fady Ibraham, who sale 13,987 shares at the price of $37.54 back on May 12. After this action, Malik Fady Ibraham now owns 168,084 shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated, valued at $525,075 using the latest closing price.

Blum Robert I, the President & CEO of Cytokinetics Incorporated, sale 10,000 shares at $39.43 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Blum Robert I is holding 409,124 shares at $394,321 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-264.54 for the present operating margin

+86.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytokinetics Incorporated stands at -305.72. Equity return is now at value -164.70, with -33.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.45.