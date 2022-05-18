Can Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Remain Competitive?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) went up by 3.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.59. The company’s stock price has collected 10.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :SHIP) Right Now?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHIP is at 0.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.88, which is $0.71 above the current price. SHIP currently public float of 170.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHIP was 3.62M shares.

SHIP’s Market Performance

SHIP stocks went up by 10.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.85% and a quarterly performance of 3.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.79% for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.59% for SHIP stocks with a simple moving average of 7.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHIP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for SHIP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHIP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 07th of the previous year 2021.

Noble Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHIP reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for SHIP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 31st, 2021.

SHIP Trading at 3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHIP rose by +10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0875. In addition, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. saw 30.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.58 for the present operating margin

+52.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stands at +27.01. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 9.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.