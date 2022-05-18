A Lesson to Learn: Kidpik Corp. (PIK)

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) went up by 19.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.49. The company’s stock price has collected -6.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ :PIK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Kidpik Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $7.8 above the current price. PIK currently public float of 5.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PIK was 5.51M shares.

PIK’s Market Performance

PIK stocks went down by -6.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.40% and a quarterly performance of -54.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.31% for Kidpik Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.82% for PIK stocks with a simple moving average of -52.75% for the last 200 days.

PIK Trading at -25.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.74%, as shares sank -5.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIK rose by +19.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0730. In addition, Kidpik Corp. saw -70.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PIK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.94 for the present operating margin

+59.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kidpik Corp. stands at -27.24.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.