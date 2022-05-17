Why WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) went up by 16.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.92. The company’s stock price has collected 19.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE :WOW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WOW is at 1.78.

WOW currently public float of 53.29M and currently shorts hold a 4.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WOW was 491.84K shares.

WOW’s Market Performance

WOW stocks went up by 19.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.27% and a quarterly performance of 12.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.04% for WideOpenWest Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.37% for WOW stocks with a simple moving average of 9.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOW stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for WOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WOW in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $27 based on the research report published on August 06th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WOW reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for WOW stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 01st, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WOW, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

WOW Trading at 12.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares sank -2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOW rose by +19.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.20. In addition, WideOpenWest Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOW starting from Martin Donald Craig, who sale 1,768 shares at the price of $20.03 back on May 02. After this action, Martin Donald Craig now owns 410,440 shares of WideOpenWest Inc., valued at $35,409 using the latest closing price.

Elder Teresa L, the Chief Executive Officer of WideOpenWest Inc., sale 4,385 shares at $20.05 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Elder Teresa L is holding 1,416,681 shares at $87,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOW

Equity return is now at value 235.80, with 36.40 for asset returns.