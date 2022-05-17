We Analyzed the Future Direction of Tidewater Inc. (TDW), Here is What We Found

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) went up by 17.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.99. The company’s stock price has collected 26.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE :TDW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDW is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Tidewater Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.50, which is -$9.96 below the current price. TDW currently public float of 41.05M and currently shorts hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDW was 339.78K shares.

TDW’s Market Performance

TDW stocks went up by 26.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.09% and a quarterly performance of 75.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 69.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.08% for Tidewater Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.46% for TDW stocks with a simple moving average of 74.43% for the last 200 days.

TDW Trading at 19.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.04% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares surge +5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDW rose by +26.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.96. In addition, Tidewater Inc. saw 133.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDW starting from ROBOTTI ROBERT, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $24.82 back on May 16. After this action, ROBOTTI ROBERT now owns 2,101,472 shares of Tidewater Inc., valued at $1,489,224 using the latest closing price.

ROBOTTI ROBERT, the Director of Tidewater Inc., purchase 45,241 shares at $21.14 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that ROBOTTI ROBERT is holding 2,041,472 shares at $956,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.41 for the present operating margin

-2.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tidewater Inc. stands at -34.76. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.