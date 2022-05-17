We Analyzed the Future Direction of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL), Here is What We Found

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) went up by 10.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s stock price has collected -22.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ :EDBL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Edible Garden AG Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of EDBL was 1.67M shares.

EDBL’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.63% for EDBL stocks with a simple moving average of -15.63% for the last 200 days.

EDBL Trading at -15.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.67% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDBL fell by -22.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Edible Garden AG Incorporated saw -30.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDBL starting from Kras James E., who purchase 150 shares at the price of $1.80 back on May 13. After this action, Kras James E. now owns 1,386,165 shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated, valued at $270 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.24 for the present operating margin

+6.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edible Garden AG Incorporated stands at -52.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.