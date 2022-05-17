We Analyzed the Future Direction of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR), Here is What We Found

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) went up by 22.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.40. The company’s stock price has collected 11.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CLVR) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $2.7 above the current price. CLVR currently public float of 33.73M and currently shorts hold a 4.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLVR was 8.37M shares.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

CLVR’s Market Performance

CLVR stocks went up by 11.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.73% and a quarterly performance of -19.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.45% for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.47% for CLVR stocks with a simple moving average of -72.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLVR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CLVR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLVR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on July 27th of the previous year 2021.

CLVR Trading at -15.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.10%, as shares sank -15.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVR rose by +11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3785. In addition, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. saw -58.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLVR starting from Hague Henry R III, who sale 4,981 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Mar 03. After this action, Hague Henry R III now owns 219,530 shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc., valued at $4,981 using the latest closing price.

Kastin David, the General Counsel of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc., sale 2,364 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Kastin David is holding 172,716 shares at $2,364 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-251.72 for the present operating margin

+32.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stands at -297.42.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.