We Analyzed the Future Direction of AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO), Here is What We Found

AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) went down by -62.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.35. The company’s stock price has collected 1.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ :AUTO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AUTO is at 2.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for AutoWeb Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $3.64 above the current price. AUTO currently public float of 8.94M and currently shorts hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUTO was 24.53K shares.

AUTO’s Market Performance

AUTO stocks went up by 1.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.05% and a quarterly performance of -18.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.54% for AutoWeb Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -64.42% for AUTO stocks with a simple moving average of -69.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUTO stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for AUTO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AUTO in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $10 based on the research report published on August 27th of the previous year 2020.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUTO reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for AUTO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 20th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to AUTO, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

AUTO Trading at -63.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.46%, as shares sank -65.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUTO fell by -53.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3300. In addition, AutoWeb Inc. saw -33.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUTO starting from Rowe Jared Robert, who sale 8,443 shares at the price of $2.39 back on Mar 04. After this action, Rowe Jared Robert now owns 351,332 shares of AutoWeb Inc., valued at $20,179 using the latest closing price.

Partin Sara E, the SVP, CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of AutoWeb Inc., sale 2,905 shares at $2.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Partin Sara E is holding 97,095 shares at $7,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.03 for the present operating margin

+27.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for AutoWeb Inc. stands at -7.91. Equity return is now at value -36.30, with -14.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.