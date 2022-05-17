Wall Street Pummels My Size Inc. (MYSZ) After Recent Earnings Report

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) went down by -9.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.97. The company’s stock price has collected -9.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in My Size Inc. (NASDAQ :MYSZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for My Size Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $1.78 above the current price. MYSZ currently public float of 21.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYSZ was 1.07M shares.

MYSZ’s Market Performance

MYSZ stocks went down by -9.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.42% and a quarterly performance of -36.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.65% for My Size Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.25% for MYSZ stocks with a simple moving average of -70.65% for the last 200 days.

MYSZ Trading at -30.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYSZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.13%, as shares sank -27.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYSZ fell by -9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2619. In addition, My Size Inc. saw -56.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYSZ starting from Zigdon Shoshana Yael, who sale 85,000 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Nov 11. After this action, Zigdon Shoshana Yael now owns 2,305,000 shares of My Size Inc., valued at $89,350 using the latest closing price.

Zigdon Shoshana Yael, the 10% Owner of My Size Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Zigdon Shoshana Yael is holding 2,390,000 shares at $23,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYSZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8074.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for My Size Inc. stands at -8030.53. The total capital return value is set at -153.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.21.

Based on My Size Inc. (MYSZ), the company’s capital structure generated 5.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.33. Total debt to assets is 4.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -33.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.42.