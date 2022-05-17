Urban One Inc. (UONE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) went up by 19.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.16. The company’s stock price has collected 19.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ :UONE) Right Now?

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Urban One Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.00. Today, the average trading volume of UONE was 210.92K shares.

UONE’s Market Performance

UONE stocks went up by 19.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.01% and a quarterly performance of 107.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 107.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.78% for Urban One Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.95% for UONE stocks with a simple moving average of 69.20% for the last 200 days.

UONE Trading at 59.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UONE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.92%, as shares surge +36.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +100.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UONE rose by +19.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.56. In addition, Urban One Inc. saw 142.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UONE starting from ARMSTRONG D GEOFFREY, who sale 30,120 shares at the price of $6.05 back on May 11. After this action, ARMSTRONG D GEOFFREY now owns 178,421 shares of Urban One Inc., valued at $182,375 using the latest closing price.

Wishart Karen, the CAO/EVP of Urban One Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $6.10 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Wishart Karen is holding 29,349 shares at $48,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UONE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.53 for the present operating margin

+70.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban One Inc. stands at +8.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.