Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) went down by -1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.28. The company’s stock price has collected 5.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/24/22 that Why Under Armour Stock Could Be a Slam Dunk

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE :UAA) Right Now?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAA is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Under Armour Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.17, which is $7.1 above the current price. UAA currently public float of 421.53M and currently shorts hold a 3.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAA was 7.22M shares.

UAA’s Market Performance

UAA stocks went up by 5.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.00% and a quarterly performance of -36.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.45% for Under Armour Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.50% for UAA stocks with a simple moving average of -45.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAA

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAA reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for UAA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to UAA, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

UAA Trading at -29.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares sank -31.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAA rose by +5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.83. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -48.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.62 for the present operating margin

+50.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc. stands at +6.33. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.