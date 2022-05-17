The Mosaic Company (MOS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) went up by 1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.28. The company’s stock price has collected 12.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in The Mosaic Company (NYSE :MOS) Right Now?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MOS is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for The Mosaic Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $76.22, which is $12.69 above the current price. MOS currently public float of 359.65M and currently shorts hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOS was 10.30M shares.

MOS’s Market Performance

MOS stocks went up by 12.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.05% and a quarterly performance of 41.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.06% for The Mosaic Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.50% for MOS stocks with a simple moving average of 40.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOS stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for MOS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MOS in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $82 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOS reach a price target of $83. The rating they have provided for MOS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to MOS, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

MOS Trading at -4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares sank -19.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOS rose by +12.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.61. In addition, The Mosaic Company saw 60.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOS starting from EBEL GREGORY L, who purchase 15,600 shares at the price of $63.49 back on May 06. After this action, EBEL GREGORY L now owns 80,068 shares of The Mosaic Company, valued at $990,502 using the latest closing price.

Precourt Walter F. III, the Senior VP – Strategy & Growth of The Mosaic Company, sale 9,647 shares at $78.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Precourt Walter F. III is holding 75,000 shares at $752,466 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.30 for the present operating margin

+25.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Mosaic Company stands at +13.20. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 12.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.