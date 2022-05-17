The Chart for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) went up by 11.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.76. The company’s stock price has collected 30.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/29/21 that The Wrong Meta Stock Surged After Facebook’s Name Change. Just Don’t Call It a Mistake.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ :MMAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMAT is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Meta Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.58, which is $2.54 above the current price. MMAT currently public float of 204.30M and currently shorts hold a 22.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMAT was 5.02M shares.

MMAT’s Market Performance

MMAT stocks went up by 30.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.04% and a quarterly performance of -11.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.87% for Meta Materials Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.75% for MMAT stocks with a simple moving average of -48.27% for the last 200 days.

MMAT Trading at 4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.49%, as shares surge +10.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMAT rose by +30.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2740. In addition, Meta Materials Inc. saw -35.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMAT starting from Welch Thomas Gordon, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $3.54 back on Nov 30. After this action, Welch Thomas Gordon now owns 341,000 shares of Meta Materials Inc., valued at $24,780 using the latest closing price.

Welch Thomas Gordon, the 10% Owner of Meta Materials Inc., sale 23,000 shares at $4.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Welch Thomas Gordon is holding 343,000 shares at $92,782 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-932.22 for the present operating margin

-12.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Materials Inc. stands at -2228.95.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.