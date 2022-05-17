The Chart for Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) went down by -23.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.86. The company’s stock price has collected -4.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :ALBO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALBO is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Albireo Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $70.50, which is $51.9 above the current price. ALBO currently public float of 17.29M and currently shorts hold a 5.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALBO was 274.57K shares.

ALBO’s Market Performance

ALBO stocks went down by -4.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.28% and a quarterly performance of -11.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.24% for Albireo Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.37% for ALBO stocks with a simple moving average of -25.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALBO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALBO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ALBO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALBO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $75 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALBO reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $67. The rating they have provided for ALBO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ALBO, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

ALBO Trading at -32.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares sank -40.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALBO fell by -29.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.61. In addition, Albireo Pharma Inc. saw 20.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALBO starting from Duncan Jason, who sale 312 shares at the price of $33.43 back on Apr 25. After this action, Duncan Jason now owns 16,008 shares of Albireo Pharma Inc., valued at $10,430 using the latest closing price.

Carter Martha J., the Chief Regulatory Officer of Albireo Pharma Inc., sale 103 shares at $32.92 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that Carter Martha J. is holding 15,774 shares at $3,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-278.14 for the present operating margin

+95.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albireo Pharma Inc. stands at -83.86. Equity return is now at value -22.00, with -12.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.93.