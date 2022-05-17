Okta Inc. (OKTA) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) went down by -8.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $276.30. The company’s stock price has collected 0.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/24/22 that Corrections & Amplifications

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc. (NASDAQ :OKTA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OKTA is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Okta Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $210.29, which is $135.45 above the current price. OKTA currently public float of 149.52M and currently shorts hold a 3.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OKTA was 2.84M shares.

OKTA’s Market Performance

OKTA stocks went up by 0.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.75% and a quarterly performance of -52.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.31% for Okta Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.93% for OKTA stocks with a simple moving average of -56.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to OKTA, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on March 08th of the current year.

OKTA Trading at -36.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.92%, as shares sank -36.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.53. In addition, Okta Inc. saw -60.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from Runyan Jonathan T, who sale 100 shares at the price of $118.41 back on May 02. After this action, Runyan Jonathan T now owns 0 shares of Okta Inc., valued at $11,841 using the latest closing price.

Tighe Brett, the Chief Financial Officer of Okta Inc., sale 2,858 shares at $152.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Tighe Brett is holding 26,493 shares at $437,053 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.64 for the present operating margin

+69.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc. stands at -65.25. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.