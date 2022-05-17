Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Just Got Our Attention

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) went up by 7.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.10. The company’s stock price has collected 10.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE :NINE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NINE is at 3.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Nine Energy Service Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $2.94 above the current price. NINE currently public float of 14.88M and currently shorts hold a 13.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NINE was 4.28M shares.

NINE’s Market Performance

NINE stocks went up by 10.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.38% and a quarterly performance of 161.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.76% for Nine Energy Service Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.22% for NINE stocks with a simple moving average of 53.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NINE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NINE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NINE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NINE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to NINE, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on March 27th of the previous year.

NINE Trading at -1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.52%, as shares sank -6.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NINE rose by +10.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.82. In addition, Nine Energy Service Inc. saw 206.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NINE starting from MOORE THEODORE R., who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $2.81 back on May 09. After this action, MOORE THEODORE R. now owns 187,585 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc., valued at $61,820 using the latest closing price.

Frazier Warren Lynn, the 10% Owner of Nine Energy Service Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $0.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Frazier Warren Lynn is holding 4,218,534 shares at $29,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.54 for the present operating margin

-1.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nine Energy Service Inc. stands at -18.48. Equity return is now at value 212.40, with -16.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.