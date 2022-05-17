Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.90. The company’s stock price has collected 6.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/18/21 that Target, Alibaba, Moderna: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE :MPC) Right Now?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MPC is at 1.70.

MPC currently public float of 539.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MPC was 5.99M shares.

MPC’s Market Performance

MPC stocks went up by 6.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.63% and a quarterly performance of 21.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.81% for Marathon Petroleum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.44% for MPC stocks with a simple moving average of 37.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MPC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MPC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $102 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPC reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for MPC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 25th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to MPC, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

MPC Trading at 13.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +7.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPC rose by +6.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.95. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corporation saw 50.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPC starting from Rucker Kim K.W., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $83.00 back on Mar 29. After this action, Rucker Kim K.W. now owns 39,037 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, valued at $415,000 using the latest closing price.

Rucker Kim K.W., the Director of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $79.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Rucker Kim K.W. is holding 44,037 shares at $398,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPC

Equity return is now at value 40.30, with 12.00 for asset returns.