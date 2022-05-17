Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) went down by -2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.15. The company’s stock price has collected -1.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE :TWO) Right Now?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWO is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Two Harbors Investment Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.36, which is $0.28 above the current price. TWO currently public float of 341.78M and currently shorts hold a 4.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWO was 4.76M shares.

TWO’s Market Performance

TWO stocks went down by -1.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of -0.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.22% for Two Harbors Investment Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.68% for TWO stocks with a simple moving average of -12.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TWO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5.50 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWO reach a price target of $7.50, previously predicting the price at $7.75. The rating they have provided for TWO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 29th, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to TWO, setting the target price at $6.75 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

TWO Trading at -0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWO fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.06. In addition, Two Harbors Investment Corp. saw -10.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWO starting from GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS, who sale 16,680 shares at the price of $5.71 back on Jan 31. After this action, GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS now owns 371,282 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp., valued at $95,174 using the latest closing price.

Sandberg Rebecca B, the General Counsel and Secretary of Two Harbors Investment Corp., sale 18,169 shares at $5.68 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Sandberg Rebecca B is holding 278,737 shares at $103,222 based on the most recent closing price.