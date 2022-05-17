Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) went up by 7.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s stock price has collected 17.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ :KLTR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Kaltura Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.57, which is $2.56 above the current price. KLTR currently public float of 75.71M and currently shorts hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KLTR was 762.48K shares.

KLTR’s Market Performance

KLTR stocks went up by 17.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.06% and a quarterly performance of -50.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.96% for Kaltura Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.61% for KLTR stocks with a simple moving average of -71.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLTR

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KLTR reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for KLTR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to KLTR, setting the target price at $5.25 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

KLTR Trading at -3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.44%, as shares surge +9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLTR rose by +17.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5215. In addition, Kaltura Inc. saw -50.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLTR starting from GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $12.04 back on Aug 05. After this action, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now owns 16,689,639 shares of Kaltura Inc., valued at $1,204 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.80 for the present operating margin

+62.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaltura Inc. stands at -35.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.