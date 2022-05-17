Is Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) a Keeper?

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) went down by -9.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.75. The company’s stock price has collected 3.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/21 that Used-Car Sellers Vroom and Shift Are Rallying. Sales Soared on Strong Demand.

Is It Worth Investing in Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SFT) Right Now?

SFT currently public float of 65.11M and currently shorts hold a 25.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SFT was 2.72M shares.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

SFT’s Market Performance

SFT stocks went up by 3.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -41.08% and a quarterly performance of -41.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.06% for Shift Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.47% for SFT stocks with a simple moving average of -75.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFT

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SFT, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on May 03rd of the current year.

SFT Trading at -40.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.22%, as shares sank -38.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFT rose by +3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3545. In addition, Shift Technologies Inc. saw -68.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFT starting from Arison George, who purchase 10,008 shares at the price of $7.12 back on May 27. After this action, Arison George now owns 3,006,754 shares of Shift Technologies Inc., valued at $71,216 using the latest closing price.

Russell Tobias, the See Remarks of Shift Technologies Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $7.08 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Russell Tobias is holding 3,063,781 shares at $70,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.77 for the present operating margin

+6.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shift Technologies Inc. stands at -26.11. Equity return is now at value -200.00, with -48.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.