Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY)

Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) went down by -49.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.16. The company’s stock price has collected -14.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :ENJY) Right Now?

ENJY currently public float of 35.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENJY was 222.94K shares.

ENJY’s Market Performance

ENJY stocks went down by -14.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -75.85% and a quarterly performance of -78.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 30.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.92% for Enjoy Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -71.53% for ENJY stocks with a simple moving average of -93.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENJY

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENJY reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for ENJY stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on April 12th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ENJY, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

ENJY Trading at -85.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENJY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.66%, as shares sank -84.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENJY fell by -22.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1989. In addition, Enjoy Technology Inc. saw -83.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENJY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-224.50 for the present operating margin

-39.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enjoy Technology Inc. stands at -272.36.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.