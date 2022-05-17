Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) went up by 1.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.17. The company’s stock price has collected 0.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Is It Worth Investing in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE :PGR) Right Now?

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PGR is at 0.49.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

PGR currently public float of 583.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGR was 2.65M shares.

PGR’s Market Performance

PGR stocks went up by 0.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.11% and a quarterly performance of 3.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for The Progressive Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.26% for PGR stocks with a simple moving average of 8.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $106 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGR reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for PGR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on May 09th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to PGR, setting the target price at $124 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

PGR Trading at -1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.04. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw 6.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Broz Steven, who sale 1,067 shares at the price of $112.59 back on May 04. After this action, Broz Steven now owns 31,321 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $120,134 using the latest closing price.

Mascaro Daniel P, the Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO of The Progressive Corporation, sale 558 shares at $113.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Mascaro Daniel P is holding 39,445 shares at $63,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Progressive Corporation stands at +7.03. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.