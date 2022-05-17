Here’s Our Rant About Zillow Group Inc. (Z)

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) went down by -2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.70. The company’s stock price has collected 6.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/06/22 that Zillow Stock Tumbles After Selling More Homes Than Expected. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ :Z) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Zillow Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.00, which is $12.52 above the current price. Z currently public float of 184.31M and currently shorts hold a 12.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of Z was 4.99M shares.

Z’s Market Performance

Z stocks went up by 6.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.45% and a quarterly performance of -32.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.08% for Zillow Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.24% for Z stocks with a simple moving average of -41.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of Z

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for Z stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for Z by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for Z in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $75 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to Z, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

Z Trading at -15.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought Z to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.33%, as shares sank -14.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, Z rose by +6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.89. In addition, Zillow Group Inc. saw -38.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Z starting from Spaulding Dan, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $38.13 back on May 06. After this action, Spaulding Dan now owns 27,936 shares of Zillow Group Inc., valued at $152,501 using the latest closing price.

Samuelson Errol G, the Chief Industry Dev. Officer of Zillow Group Inc., sale 2,977 shares at $55.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Samuelson Errol G is holding 87,317 shares at $164,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for Z

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.02 for the present operating margin

+26.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc. stands at -6.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.