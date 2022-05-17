Here’s Our Rant About Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) went up by 13.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.63. The company’s stock price has collected 25.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/21 that Not-So Supertankers Deserve a Look as Pandemic Fades

Is It Worth Investing in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE :TNK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNK is at -0.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Teekay Tankers Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.56, which is $0.71 above the current price. TNK currently public float of 23.21M and currently shorts hold a 4.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNK was 432.16K shares.

TNK’s Market Performance

TNK stocks went up by 25.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.61% and a quarterly performance of 62.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.93% for Teekay Tankers Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.30% for TNK stocks with a simple moving average of 40.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $19 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to TNK, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 29th of the previous year.

TNK Trading at 20.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.53% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares surge +5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNK rose by +25.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.15. In addition, Teekay Tankers Ltd. saw 65.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.76 for the present operating margin

-10.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Tankers Ltd. stands at -44.69. Equity return is now at value -26.20, with -14.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.