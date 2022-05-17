Here’s Our Rant About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (KVSC)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) went down by -0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.10. The company’s stock price has collected -0.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ :KVSC) Right Now?

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9740.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of KVSC was 255.25K shares.

KVSC’s Market Performance

KVSC stocks went down by -0.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.61% and a quarterly performance of 0.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.23% for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.73% for KVSC stocks with a simple moving average of -0.92% for the last 200 days.

KVSC Trading at -0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.27%, as shares sank -0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVSC fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.77. In addition, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III saw -0.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KVSC

Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -1.30 for asset returns.