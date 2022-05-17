Here’s How Your Trade GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Aggressively Right Now

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) went down by -8.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.05. The company’s stock price has collected -24.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that GoodRx Stock Is Tumbling After Losing a Big Customer. Analysts Are Concerned.

Is It Worth Investing in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GDRX) Right Now?

GDRX currently public float of 76.33M and currently shorts hold a 13.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDRX was 3.15M shares.

GDRX’s Market Performance

GDRX stocks went down by -24.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -56.08% and a quarterly performance of -70.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.64% for GoodRx Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -40.06% for GDRX stocks with a simple moving average of -73.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDRX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for GDRX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for GDRX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $10 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDRX reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for GDRX stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on May 10th, 2022.

GDRX Trading at -48.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.45%, as shares sank -52.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX fell by -24.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.17. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc. saw -75.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDRX starting from Idea Men, LLC, who sale 2,600 shares at the price of $33.05 back on Jan 03. After this action, Idea Men, LLC now owns 0 shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc., valued at $85,927 using the latest closing price.

Slutsky Andrew, the President, Consumer of GoodRx Holdings Inc., sale 35,829 shares at $32.40 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Slutsky Andrew is holding 2,884,529 shares at $1,160,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.72 for the present operating margin

+89.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stands at -3.39. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.42.