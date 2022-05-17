Here’s How Your Trade Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Aggressively Right Now

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) went down by -9.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.95. The company’s stock price has collected -15.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE :DBD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DBD is at 3.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DBD currently public float of 72.06M and currently shorts hold a 12.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBD was 1.51M shares.

DBD’s Market Performance

DBD stocks went down by -15.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.81% and a quarterly performance of -64.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.22% for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.70% for DBD stocks with a simple moving average of -62.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBD

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBD reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for DBD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 21st, 2021.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to DBD, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

DBD Trading at -43.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.59%, as shares sank -39.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBD fell by -15.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.17. In addition, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated saw -64.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBD starting from RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L, who purchase 14,784 shares at the price of $3.40 back on May 13. After this action, RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L now owns 447,340 shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, valued at $50,295 using the latest closing price.

RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L, the EVP and CFO of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, purchase 19,413 shares at $2.81 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L is holding 432,556 shares at $54,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.35 for the present operating margin

+27.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stands at -2.02. Equity return is now at value 28.30, with -7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.